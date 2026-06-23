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ADI Negev wins Israel’s national B league wheelchair basketball championship

The team provides passionate patient-athletes with opportunities for disability empowerment and advancement within an unmatched supportive familial framework.

ADI
During these uncertain times, Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game between ADI Negev-Nahalat and Beit Halochem Jerusalem was an empowering exhibition of Zionism and resilience. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
During these uncertain times, Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game between ADI Negev-Nahalat and Beit Halochem Jerusalem was an empowering exhibition of Zionism and resilience. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team beat Beit Halochem Jerusalem on June 14 by a score of 54-44 to claim Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship.

The heated finals match was the perfect ending for two teams who have exchanged first place repeatedly throughout the season, as well as a moment of profound validation for the staff, residents and patients of the world-renowned rehabilitation village.

With more than 100 screaming fans from the village in attendance, the diverse and multi-talented team made an impressive fourth-quarter push to jolt a comeback and seal the win.

ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team, including several war-wounded IDF soldiers, put on a thrilling show of ability during Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team, including several war-wounded IDF soldiers, put on a thrilling show of ability during Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.

“When the moment came to raise the championship plate in the air, my heart was full, and I was bursting with pride,” said Liad Uriel, ADI Negev’s team captain. “I was surrounded by my teammates, who are like siblings to me, and we looked out at a gym filled with boisterous fans celebrating our achievement. What I was feeling at that moment is difficult to put into words. That was the moment when our hard work and belief in our abilities all came together.”

Established three years ago, ADI Negev’s wheelchair basketball team boasts a roster of 16 women and men ranging in age from 11 to 41, all of whom are outpatients at the Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, including several war-wounded IDF soldiers. The team provides these passionate patient-athletes with opportunities for disability empowerment and advancement within an unmatched supportive familial framework.

Liad Uriel, captain of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team, and his family hold the championship plate following his team’s big title win in Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
Liad Uriel, captain of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team, and his family hold the championship plate after his team’s big title win in Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.

Team member Yagel Weizman, a 21-year-old resident of Ofakim battling a nervous system disease, has been a core member of the team since the beginning and expressed jubilation following the big win.

“My illness hit me at the end of 12th grade at a pretty critical time in my life, just before I would have been drafted to the IDF. Being hospitalized primarily with people much older than me and getting up every day to do the same physical therapy exercises was debilitating. And then, basketball came into my life at ADI Negev,” she explained.

“I enjoyed it immediately and looked forward to training every day,” continued Weizman. “It gave me meaning at a time when my body was really weak. I would throw the ball up and not be able to reach the basket at all. But I practiced, persevered and trusted in God and my coaches, and I made improvements that allowed me to make meaningful contributions to the winning team.”

By reimagining rehabilitation, ADI is advancing ability for all—empowering children, adolescents and adults with severe disabilities and pioneering cutting-edge therapeutic and recovery services for anyone touched by disability. Since Oct. 7, 2023, ADI has provided the individualized care needed to ensure the consistent growth and long-term mental health of Israel’s most vulnerable citizens.

To learn more about ADI, visit adi-israel.org.

ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team celebrates following their electrifying victory over Beit Halochem Jerusalem in Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s wheelchair basketball team celebrates following their electrifying victory over Beit Halochem Jerusalem in Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game on June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.

ADI
About & contact the publisher
ADI ADI
ADI (pronounced ah-dee) is the Hebrew word for a “radiant and multifaceted jewel,” a name that reflects our expansive vision and broad scope of activities, including disability care, rehabilitation, research, employment, education, community services and tikkun olam. It also speaks to the importance of our mission to care for the most precious members of our society: those who cannot care for themselves. Understanding that all individuals deserve the best available care and every opportunity to reach their greatest potential, ADI provides comprehensive rehabilitative solutions for children, adolescents and adults with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions, as well as pioneers cutting-edge therapeutic and recovery services for anyone touched by disability, all in a dignified, warm and loving atmosphere.
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