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Alpha Epsilon Pi students raise $130,000 during first-ever Month of Giving

The fraternity’s Month of Giving campaign highlighted AEPi’s commitment to philanthropy, service and Jewish values through support for charitable causes.

May 26, 2026
AEPi International
AEPi's Month of Giving, brothers at Binghamton University (NY)
Brothers at Binghamton University in New York participate in a 48-hour Rock-a-Thon as part of AEPi’s Month of Giving to raise funds for Save A Child’s Heart. Credit: Courtesy of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
( May 26, 2026 / Alpha Epsilon Pi )

Student members of Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the Jewish college fraternity, raised $132,136 to support charitable causes during the fraternity’s first-ever Month of Giving. The efforts reflect AEPi’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy, service and Jewish values.

Throughout the Month of Giving, AEPi brothers, alumni, families and supporters came together to support organizations making an impact in communities across North America and beyond. The campaign highlighted the power of collective action and the role the Jewish fraternity plays in meeting urgent needs during challenging times.

“At a time when Jewish students are facing difficult and often painful moments on campuses, it is more important than ever for our brothers to lead with purpose, service and pride,” said Rob Derdiger, chief executive officer of AEPi. “Our brothers showed that doing good is not just part of who we are; it is one of the clearest ways we can live our values, strengthen our communities and demonstrate the positive impact Jewish students and alumni make every day.”

Undergraduate brothers from the University of Miami led the fundraising efforts, raising nearly $70,000 to benefit Gift of Life through a campus-wide Rock-A-Thon program. Other chapters conducting significant campus-wide campaigns included Florida Atlantic University, The Ohio State University, University of South Florida, the College of William and Mary, Appalachian State University and Wake Forest. In total, nearly 100 chapters participated in this year’s Month of Giving efforts, either raising funds or committing to local service projects.

“This campaign was about more than fundraising,” Derdiger added. “It was about showing up for our communities, for one another and for the values that have guided AEPi for generations.”

AEPi International
About & contact the publisher
AEPi International AEPi International
Alpha Epsilon Pi became an international fraternity in 1948 with the opening of a chapter at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada. Since that time, AEPi has brought the Jewish fraternity experience to college men on four continents. On nearly 190 college campuses around the world, AEPi is fulfilling its mission to develop the future leaders of the Jewish community through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah, social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
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