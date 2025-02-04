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AEPi International hires Jonathan Pierce as chief communications officer

“Returning to work full-time at AEPi is a dream come true,” he said, noting a lifetime of service for the Jewish fraternal organization.

AEPi
AEPi Chapter
AEPi chapter in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Credit: Courtesy.
(Feb. 4, 2025 / AEPi International)

Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, has hired Jonathan Pierce as its chief communications officer. In the newly created role, Pierce will be responsible for developing and implementing enterprise-wide internal and external communications strategies while managing the communications department.

He has also served as the fraternity’s international president.

Jonathan Pierce
Jonathan Pierce. Credit: Courtesy.

Pierce owned and managed one of Upstate New York’s premiere public relations firms, Pierce Communications, where for more than 20 years he developed and implemented communications strategies for a variety of clients, issues and candidates.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University in 1986, he worked as a chapter consultant for AEPi, traveling the country and helping chapters grow while starting new chapters, mainly on the West Coast. He received his master’s in business administration from The Ohio State University in 1990 and worked for several public-relations agencies in Ohio and New York before launching Pierce Communications in 2003.

“I am excited to have Jon join—or actually rejoin—the AEPi professional team,” said Rob Derdiger, AEPi’s CEO. “Our undergraduates and alumni are doing amazing things in leading their Jewish communities on their campuses and in their neighborhoods. I know that Jon will help us better tell those stories to broader Jewish and academic audiences.”

While starting his professional career, Pierce began a lifetime of volunteer service to AEPi—starting as a chapter advisor at Ohio State and culminating with his term as AEPi’s Supreme Master (International President) from 2001 to 2003. He continued his volunteer commitment to the fraternity, serving on several boards and committees. In 2013, he served as chair of the fraternity’s centennial convention in New York City. In 2017, he was awarded the fraternity’s highest honor, the Order of the Lion, in recognition of his years of dedicated service to AEPi.

“Returning to work full-time at AEPi is a dream come true for me. I’m excited to help us expand our communications function to enable growth at both the fraternity and the Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation,” said Pierce. “Outside of my family, the thing I am most passionate about in my life is AEPi. Developing the future leaders of the Jewish community has never been more important than it is today, and I’m excited to play a role in helping AEPi continue to accomplish that mission.”

AEPi
About & contact the publisher
AEPi AEPi
Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel. Founded in 1913, it has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission—to develop the future leaders of the Jewish communities—is demonstrated daily through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
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