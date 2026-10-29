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Gad Avigad, Ph.D., honored through endowed Hebrew University biochemistry chair

A $1.5 million legacy donation establishes an endowed chair in biochemistry, commemorated during the university’s 89th Board of Governors Meeting.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
Hebrew University vice president Yishai Fraenkel and Rachel Avigad, daughter of Gad Avigad, Ph.D.,
Hebrew University vice president for advancement and external relations Yishai Fraenkel (left) and Rachel Avigad, daughter of Gad Avigad, Ph.D., at a ceremony commemorating the endowed biochemistry chair in Jerusalem. Photo by Bruno Charbit.
(Oct. 29, 2026 / American Friends of the Hebrew University)

Gad Avigad, Ph.D.,an Israeli-American biochemist, endowed the Gad Avigad Chair in Biochemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) through a $1.5 million legacy gift. The gift was commemorated during a ceremony at the 89th Board of Governors Meeting on Oct. 20 in Jerusalem.

Avigad’s name was inscribed on the Hebrew University Wall for Endowed Chairs and Lectureships, which honors individuals who fund specific academic positions, fellowships or research.

Professor Danny Ben-Zvi holds the Gad Avigad Chair in Biochemistry at the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine. He is also a professor and vice dean for external relations and science, as well as co-director of the Center for Computational Medicine. In his laboratory, Ben-Zvi studies fundamental questions in endocrinology, metabolism and metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes. His research aims to deepen the understanding of normal physiological processes and apply these insights to the study and treatment of disease.

“It is a great honor to visit Hebrew University, where both my father and grandfather were professors and researchers who helped the State of Israel thrive in its earliest days,” said Rachel Avigad, who attended the ceremony. “This legacy endowment is a meaningful way to perpetuate his memory and support Israel’s preeminent university.”

Avigad (1930-2025) specialized in sugar biochemistry and carbohydrate metabolism. He published more than 100 papers and held one patent. In 1967, he moved from Israel to the United States, where he became a professor at Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey.

Avigad endowed the Nahman Avigad Chair in Biblical Archaeology, named in honor of his father, Nahman Avigad, an archaeologist known for his work in modern Israel. Following the Six-Day War, the elder Avigad’s excavations in Jerusalem revealed much of the history of the Jewish Quarter from the Second Temple and Byzantine periods. He also interpreted one of the Dead Sea Scrolls and excavated at Masada and Beit She’arim, among other sites.

In 1957, Avigad received the Israel Prize in exact sciences. He earned his doctorate from the Hebrew University in 1958 and later became a professor of biochemistry there.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of the Hebrew University American Friends of the Hebrew University
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Israel's premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has pursued excellence in research, education and innovation for over a century. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the university, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership and promoting diversity. Home to more than 25,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni have earned 10 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University's academic programs, research, and achievements, visit: http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities and assisted the university’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit: http://www.afhu.org.

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