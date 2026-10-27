Hebrew University confers honorary doctorate on philanthropist and financial services leader Marc O. Mayer

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem conferred an honorary doctorate on philanthropist and financial services executive Marc O. Mayer during a ceremony held on Oct. 19 as part of the university’s 89th board of governors meeting in Jerusalem.

A supporter of Hebrew University for more than two decades, Mayer has held numerous leadership positions with the university and American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU). He currently serves on Hebrew University’s board of governors and executive committee, as well as AFHU’s national and Northeast region boards. He also chairs AFHU’s investment committee, which oversees the organization’s endowment.

Mayer previously served as both chairman and president of AFHU’s national board of directors. In 2007, he received AFHU’s Maimonides Award in recognition of his humanitarianism and leadership.

Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer conferred the degree of Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa upon Mayer, “in recognition of his outstanding career as a leader in the financial services industry; with reverence for his profound impact on his community’s civic, educational and cultural life, particularly its musical institutions; and in lasting gratitude for his faithful stewardship in multiple capacities at the Hebrew University, including chair and president of American Friends of the Hebrew University’s board of directors, as well as governor on the university’s board of governors and the executive committee.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from an institution that has meant so much to me for more than two decades,” said Mayer. “Hebrew University’s achievements over the past century are truly remarkable. Despite the often seemingly impossible challenges it has faced, the university has continued to advance knowledge, foster innovation and make discoveries that benefit people around the world. It has been a privilege to contribute to its mission, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Mayer recently retired as CEO of Manning & Napier Inc., a wealth and asset management firm based in Rochester, N.Y., following a 35-year career in financial services. Previously, he served as head of distribution, North America, at Schroders plc and as CEO and director of GMO LLC. He also spent 20 years at AllianceBernstein and its predecessor, Sanford Bernstein, holding several senior leadership positions, including chief investment officer for asset allocation strategies, director of research, CEO of its sell-side research business and member of its board of directors.

Beyond his professional career, Mayer has been actively involved in civic, educational and cultural institutions. He served on the board of Columbia Business School for 15 years and on the board and executive committee of Berklee College of Music, where he chaired the finance and audit committees. He also served on the board of Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn Heights for 17 years, where he was treasurer and a member of the executive committee.

Mayer is a trustee emeritus and former board chair of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. He also served on the board of FACES (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures) at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Mayer earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.A. in philosophy from Yale University.