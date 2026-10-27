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Hebrew University confers honorary doctorate on philanthropist and financial services leader Marc O. Mayer

American Friends of the Hebrew University
Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer, honorary Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa recipient Marc O. Mayer
From left: Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer, honorary Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa recipient Marc O. Mayer and university rector Oron Shagrir at the award ceremony in Jerusalem. Photo by David Salem.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / American Friends of the Hebrew University)

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem conferred an honorary doctorate on philanthropist and financial services executive Marc O. Mayer during a ceremony held on Oct. 19 as part of the university’s 89th board of governors meeting in Jerusalem.

A supporter of Hebrew University for more than two decades, Mayer has held numerous leadership positions with the university and American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU). He currently serves on Hebrew University’s board of governors and executive committee, as well as AFHU’s national and Northeast region boards. He also chairs AFHU’s investment committee, which oversees the organization’s endowment.

Mayer previously served as both chairman and president of AFHU’s national board of directors. In 2007, he received AFHU’s Maimonides Award in recognition of his humanitarianism and leadership.

Hebrew University president Tamir Sheafer conferred the degree of Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa upon Mayer, “in recognition of his outstanding career as a leader in the financial services industry; with reverence for his profound impact on his community’s civic, educational and cultural life, particularly its musical institutions; and in lasting gratitude for his faithful stewardship in multiple capacities at the Hebrew University, including chair and president of American Friends of the Hebrew University’s board of directors, as well as governor on the university’s board of governors and the executive committee.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from an institution that has meant so much to me for more than two decades,” said Mayer. “Hebrew University’s achievements over the past century are truly remarkable. Despite the often seemingly impossible challenges it has faced, the university has continued to advance knowledge, foster innovation and make discoveries that benefit people around the world. It has been a privilege to contribute to its mission, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Mayer recently retired as CEO of Manning & Napier Inc., a wealth and asset management firm based in Rochester, N.Y., following a 35-year career in financial services. Previously, he served as head of distribution, North America, at Schroders plc and as CEO and director of GMO LLC. He also spent 20 years at AllianceBernstein and its predecessor, Sanford Bernstein, holding several senior leadership positions, including chief investment officer for asset allocation strategies, director of research, CEO of its sell-side research business and member of its board of directors.

Beyond his professional career, Mayer has been actively involved in civic, educational and cultural institutions. He served on the board of Columbia Business School for 15 years and on the board and executive committee of Berklee College of Music, where he chaired the finance and audit committees. He also served on the board of Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn Heights for 17 years, where he was treasurer and a member of the executive committee.

Mayer is a trustee emeritus and former board chair of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. He also served on the board of FACES (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures) at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Mayer earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.A. in philosophy from Yale University.

American Friends of the Hebrew University
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of the Hebrew University American Friends of the Hebrew University
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Israel's premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has pursued excellence in research, education and innovation for over a century. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the university, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership and promoting diversity. Home to more than 25,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni have earned 10 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University's academic programs, research, and achievements, visit: http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities and assisted the university’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit: http://www.afhu.org.

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