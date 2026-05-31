AMIT responds to wartime challenges in Israel

Sirens rang out throughout Israel on Shabbat in March, signaling the start of another conflict with Iran. After entering a state of emergency, Home Front Command called up thousands of reservists and closed schools, even sending children home on Shabbat.

With 92 schools, the AMIT Network had to account for more than 42,900 students. AMIT leadership immediately reopened its War Room, established on Oct. 7, to coordinate the swift and safe return of students throughout the country. They also set up coverage for the 20% of its staff called up for miluim, or reserve duty.

After ensuring the physical safety of everyone in the network, the AMIT team prioritized educational continuity. With no idea how long the situation would persist, they made sure every student had a device at home that was capable of remote learning.

With those crucial steps in place, AMIT then focused on supporting students and staff emotionally, as fear and isolation took their toll. AMIT provided support for those who were evacuated from their homes and cared for the children at homes for at-risk youth, which remained open throughout the war. With Pesach on the horizon, AMIT continued to provide funds through Maot Chitim (“Pesach charity assistance”) that so many families rely on to prepare for the holiday.

“While others are busy speculating, guessing and talking, AMIT steps up, communicates, and takes responsibility. That’s the difference between the network’s no-nonsense execution and everyone else,” said one school principal.

As remote learning became the norm, AMIT expanded its LMS Learning Platform, used by students regularly throughout the year. Since they already know how to navigate the platform, students were able to maintain their routine and the network simply added new learning groups to the platform, increasing the number of active users.

AMITTV returned for large-scale programming dedicated to Purim and Pesach, so students could get in the holiday spirit despite being out of the classroom. Some sessions included Pesach trivia games, Rosh Chodesh Hallel sessions, and STEM and math classes.

One of the hallmarks of AMIT’s educational approach is maintaining the emotional well-being of its students and staff. The TATZAM program, for principals down to students, relies on the framework of the mentor-student relationship for sharing and evaluating feelings and learning coping tools. This foundational program in AMIT schools builds trust that has been critical in fostering resilience during these roller-coaster months.

For more complex issues, AMIT partnered with the Arbel Institute to provide accessible psychological support as needed.

Finally, AMIT looked outward to see how to help others in the community during this national crisis. Integrating the strong values they learn at school with their advanced technological capabilities, AMIT engineering students in Beersheva pinpointed challenges faced by homebound elderly during air raid sirens. They then developed innovative solutions to help them overcome these issues.

Some of these solutions included a visual alert system for the hearing impaired; an auto-activated emergency light for walkers during sirens; a stair-assist mechanism for walkers; and tools for making it easier to close the safe room door.

Feeling responsible for others, especially in times of crisis, is a fundamental value that AMIT teaches throughout its schools. Dedicated faculty and staff model devotion and giving back every day—and students internalize this important lesson.

AMIT president Shari Safra said, “In moments of crisis, education becomes much more than academics. AMIT’s educators and staff showed extraordinary dedication to ensuring every child felt safe, supported, and connected throughout this difficult period.”

Amid the chaos and aftermath of war, AMIT schools remain anchors of stability and responsibility, reflecting the strength of our people and our commitment to Israel’s children.