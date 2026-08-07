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American Airlines receives Medal of Valor for moral leadership after Bondi Beach attack

“Caring for people on life’s journey isn’t just a motto; it’s about what we come to work to do every day,” said American Airlines CEO Robert Isom.

Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation
At the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation's 2026 gala are (from left) Simon Bergson, chairman of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation; Stephen Neuman, senior vice president and global head of government affairs at American Airlines; Zak Rakrouki, American Airlines customer-care manager at Los Angeles International Airport; Mohamad Najjar, control-center manager at Los Angeles International Airport; and Jack Simony, director general of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of AJCF.
At the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation’s 2026 gala are (from left) Simon Bergson, chairman of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation; Stephen Neuman, senior vice president and global head of government affairs at American Airlines; Zak Rakrouki, American Airlines customer-care manager at Los Angeles International Airport; Mohamad Najjar, control-center manager at Los Angeles International Airport; and Jack Simony, director general of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. Credit: Courtesy of AJCF.
(Aug. 7, 2026 / Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation)

At its 2026 annual gala, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) presented American Airlines with its Medal of Valor Award in recognition of an extraordinary act of compassion and moral leadership following the terrorist attack last December targeting a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia, which killed 15 people and injured dozens of others. Among those murdered was 40-year-old Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary, husband and father of five.

The award honors American Airlines employees who worked across departments and continents to ensure that Eli Rutman, one of Schlanger’s childhood friends, could travel from the United States to Sydney in time to attend the rabbi’s funeral, overcoming significant logistical obstacles and demonstrating extraordinary compassion during a moment of profound grief.

The day following the Dec. 14 attack, Rutman departed Miami on American Airlines for Los Angeles, where he was scheduled to connect to Sydney on another carrier. When delays caused him to miss that flight, it appeared that he would be unable to reach Sydney in time for the funeral.

After learning of the passenger’s circumstances, American Airlines employees took action.

According to information confirmed by American Airlines, a crew coordinated with Rutman mid-flight via the captain and confirmed that he would switch to American Airlines’ flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.

They then coordinated a change in arrival gates at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for the flight from Miami, and before landing, the crew moved him to a seat at the front of the aircraft. They held American Airlines’ flight to Sydney while coordinating a seamless transfer, including having Rutman disembark the plane, where American Airlines ground personnel at LAX brought him to the awaiting Sydney flight two gates over.

In the end, American Airlines opted to provide Rutman with a complimentary ticket. He arrived in Sydney in time to stand beside the Schlanger family and say his final goodbyes.

‘Friends, allies and people of conscience’

The recognition carries particular significance for AJCF, which has become an advocate for Jewish travelers facing antisemitic discrimination in commercial aviation. Over the past three years, the foundation has filed numerous complaints involving incidents of antisemitism and religious discrimination affecting airline passengers around the world. Those incidents have included discriminatory treatment directed at Jewish travelers, as well as reported instances involving the tampering of kosher meals and other forms of antisemitic conduct.

Against that backdrop, American Airlines’ actions stood out as an example of exceptional compassion, professionalism and leadership.

“At a moment when the Jewish community was mourning one of the most devastating antisemitic terrorist attacks in recent memory, American Airlines demonstrated what genuine humanity looks like,” said Jack Simony, director general of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation.

“The employees who coordinated this effort, including Zak Rakrouki and Mohamad Najjar, showed extraordinary empathy and compassion during a moment of profound grief. Holding a flight to Sydney so a grieving friend could attend the funeral of his childhood friend was far more than exceptional customer service,” he said. “It was an act of moral leadership that reflected a culture where operational excellence and human compassion go hand in hand.”

He stated that “we also recognize CEO Robert Isom, the leadership team and the more than 130,000 members of the American Airlines family. Acts like these begin with extraordinary individuals, but they are only possible in an organization that empowers people to do what is right when it matters most.

“At a time when many Jews feel compelled to conceal visible expressions of their identity while traveling because of rising antisemitism, this act of compassion resonates far beyond a single journey. It reminds Jewish communities around the world that beyond the noise of social media and the rhetoric of hate, there remain friends, allies and people of conscience who choose humanity over indifference and stand with the Jewish people.”

Schlanger was among 15 people shot and killed by two terrorists in the Dec. 14 attack on the first night of Chanukah. His death sent shockwaves throughout Jewish communities worldwide and transformed an evening intended to celebrate Jewish life into one of the darkest days in the history of modern-day Australia.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said Isom. “Caring for people on life’s journey isn’t just a motto; it’s about what we come to work to do every day. Zak and Mo embodied exactly what caring for people on life’s journey means. They were there, and ready and able to help at a time of greatest need.”

“Institutions are ultimately judged by the choices their people make,” said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation chairman Simon Bergson. “When confronted with a grieving friend racing to attend the funeral of a victim of terror, American Airlines employees chose empathy over indifference and action over bureaucracy. Their decisions changed the outcome of a profoundly human moment.”

Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation
About & contact the publisher
Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation
The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs, and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas’s terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oświęcim (Auschwitz), and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town’s Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, more than 1 million people have visited the center and more than 300,000 individuals, including first responders, military personnel, students and educators, have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust.
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