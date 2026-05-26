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‘No better ally’: Randy Fine praises CJV in live video address

Public officials and faith leaders highlight CJV’s growing role in Jewish advocacy and public policy.

May 26, 2026
Coalition for Jewish Values
Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). Credit: Courtesy of Coalition for Jewish Values.
Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). Credit: Courtesy of Coalition for Jewish Values.
( May 26, 2026 / Coalition for Jewish Values )

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) praised Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) in a Zoom conference earlier this week, saying, “There’s been no better ally in the work that I’ve done to fight for the Jewish people than the CJV.” His comment came during a live video address for the launch of CJV’s recent fundraising drive. He and other guests spoke to the importance of CJV as an advocate for Jewish values, with growing influence among legislators, in the media and at the grassroots level.

Fine, the keynote speaker, also said regarding CJV: “When these folks have come after me and tried to categorize me or miscategorize me, you’ve been willing to publicly have my back, in a time when other so-called Jewish groups. were willing to take the easier path. The times when I’ve been attacked the most for doing what is right, you all have been there.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) emphasized, in a prerecorded address to CJV’s Rabbinic Circle, the organization’s role in defending religious liberty and confronting antisemitism: “I am proud to stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, to be able to protect religious liberty in our great country. We call it out, we identify it, we push where we can and make sure no one looks away when there are acts of antisemitism.”

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) also praised CJV’s effectiveness and partnership with lawmakers on key issues: “I am really appreciative of CJV for working with me to get things across the finish line. I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Pastor Dumisani Washington, CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, praised CJV for working together against division and hate: “Really appreciate the work that you do. The people who come for the Jewish people are typically the same who come for Black Americans. That’s why it’s so important to build that firewall and to work together.”

Kayla Toney, counsel and amicus brief coordinator for First Liberty Institute, highlighted CJV’s role after explaining that amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” briefs are “a way for outside groups to lend their expertise and influence.”

She said, “This is something that I think CJV is very well-positioned to do as a rabbinic organization. You are, in fact, one of our very best amicus supporters. That’s a lot of time, that’s a lot of care, and these are cases that span the whole range of religious liberty issues. To lend that expertise that the lawyers aren’t going to get right. We need the rabbis to help us, and the court, in fact, needs that guidance.”

“We are deeply grateful to our guest speakers for their kind words, and even more to our friends in and beyond the Jewish community who responded so generously to our campaign,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken, CJV executive vice president. “All sent the clear message that our mission matters, and that speaking boldly with clarity and conviction is more important now than ever.”

Coalition for Jewish Values
About & contact the publisher
Coalition for Jewish Values Coalition for Jewish Values
Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) represents over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis as the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America. A 501(c)3 non-profit, CJV promotes religious liberty, human rights, and classical Jewish ideas in American public policy.
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