Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun launches KJ Makor, new initiative for young Jewish professionals

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, a Modern Orthodox synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, announced the launch of KJ Makor (KJM), a new grassroots initiative that creates opportunities for connection and community for young professionals ages 22-35.

KJ Makor launched this week with a Sukkah Soirée. More than 60 young professionals, many of whom graduated from Yeshivat Ramaz and whose families attended KJ, came together to experience a cheese and wine pairing presentation, make their own cheeseboards and socialize.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz opened the program with a story. “154 years ago, a man named Abba Baum started a minyan which became a synagogue which became this synagogue,” he said. “That’s what happens when a group of people get together and say they want to do something good. Tonight, we are getting together to do something good.”

The launch is part of a broader effort to build a consistent young professionals community at KJ as the Upper East Side Jewish community continues to attract young people.

Makor is designed to be an entry point into lasting Jewish community, an initiative started by young professionals who advocated for dedicated programming. As it develops, KJ hopes young professionals will play a central role as lay leaders in determining Makor’s direction and creating a community aligned with the interests and needs of their peers.

“The idea of Makor is that it lies in the hands of the young professionals themselves. The programming reflects what they want to see, what they find exciting or fun,” said Ruthie Hollander, KJ’s director of community and youth programming.

Committees for women’s and men’s programming, chesed and volunteerism and marquee events have already been formed.

For more information or to become involved with KJ Makor, contact Hollander at: ruthie@ckj.org.