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News   Israel News

Herzog honors six heroes who saved flydubai flight from disaster

The Israeli president presented civilian heroism awards to passengers who helped thwart an attempted terrorist attack aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Sharon Altshul
The six recipients of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism with President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 8, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
The six recipients of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism with President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 8, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(Oct. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Eight days after a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv nearly ended in catastrophe, six Israeli passengers who helped prevent disaster were honored on Thursday at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The ceremony drew a large media presence and was livestreamed, but for the families and six honorees gathered inside, the occasion was deeply personal. There were hugs, photographs and selfies as President Isaac Herzog presented the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to the passengers whose actions helped save 174 lives.

“They were seemingly ordinary individuals,” Herzog said, “who revealed themselves as extraordinary heroes.”

The six recipients—Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayun, Dr. Shota Musayev, Asaf Rejwan and Or Pardilov—had been traveling as ordinary passengers on Sept. 30 when events aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 suddenly placed their lives and those of everyone on board in jeopardy.

After the Omani co-pilot attacked Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar in the cockpit, seriously wounding him, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door before collapsing. The aircraft then plunged sharply, and a passenger’s warning brought others rushing forward.

Tali Manes, who was near the front of the aircraft with her young daughter, heard screams and realized something was terribly wrong. Her warning alerted those around her, prompting passengers to rush toward the cockpit.

Her husband, Zvika Manes, joined the effort after securing their daughter. Yaniv Hayun, a plumber from Ness Ziona, rushed into the cockpit and helped overpower and restrain the attacker. Rejwan and Pardilov also helped subdue the co-pilot.

Dr. Shota Musayev, a dentist and the only medical professional aboard, rushed forward to treat the badly wounded captain, working to control his bleeding and keep him conscious.

Hayun subsequently helped stabilize the aircraft, drawing on knowledge he had picked up from watching the television program “Air Crash Investigation.”

Two off-duty pilots traveling aboard the aircraft then took control and flew it to an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, averting what Israeli officials described as a potential mass-casualty terrorist attack.

‘Extraordinary civilian heroism’

At the President’s Residence, Herzog praised not only the six Israelis but also Machchhar, whose actions in the cockpit were critical to the outcome.

“Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honor today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India,” Herzog said. “Captain Machchhar’s sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe.”

Herzog said he intends to present the Indian pilot with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he recovers.

The president established the award following the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, to recognize civilians who demonstrate exceptional heroism at great personal risk, motivated by mutual responsibility and the desire to save lives.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Herzog placed the flydubai incident in the wider context of international terrorism.

“Just as people from different nations joined forces to save that aircraft, so too must the international community stand united against the global threat of terror,” he said.

“Terror knows no borders, and no nation is immune.”

He noted that Israel had learned through painful experience what it means to confront terrorism and stressed the importance of international cooperation.

“Last week, terror intended to crash an aircraft into Ben Gurion Airport,” Herzog said. “Tomorrow, God forbid, it might target any other major international airport.”

The president also expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the United Arab Emirates into the attempted attack.

‘Good to have an Israeli by your side’

The ceremony took place during a particularly poignant week in Israel, a day after the country marked the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.

Herzog repeatedly returned to the human dimension of the incident, praising people from different backgrounds who acted together when lives were at stake. He emphasized that all the passengers who helped during the emergency deserved recognition.

Rejwan said the experience had forged a lasting bond among those aboard.

“I think all of us, all the passengers on that flight, have become a kind of family,” he said. “We have two birthdays: the first is our real birthday, and the second is September 30, the day of the flight.”

“The events of last week reminded the international community of a reality Israelis know very well: when danger strikes, it is good to have an Israeli by your side,” Herzog said.

Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, chairman of the award’s advisory committee, also addressed the gathering, referring to the miracles witnessed during Chol Hamoed Sukkot and the Israeli spirit before concluding with “Mazel tov.”

The ceremony, which featured music by Matan Hasan, brought together the six honorees and their families.

“How fortunate we are that you are Israel’s daughters and sons,” Herzog said. “I am honored to bestow upon you the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”

Israeli Society
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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