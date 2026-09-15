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Strong community ties linked to lower mortality risk, Israeli study finds

Study of more than 1.2 million Israelis finds kibbutz residents had significantly lower mortality risk than ultra-Orthodox and non-ultra-Orthodox Jews living in urban communities.

Jerusalem College of Technology
Ronit Pinchas-Mizrachi, Ph.D.
Ronit Pinchas-Mizrachi, Ph.D. Photo by Nati Levi.
(Sept. 15, 2026 / Jerusalem College of Technology)

Community structure and social cohesion may influence long-term mortality risk more than religious affiliation itself, according to a recent study by researchers at the Jerusalem College of Technology and Ariel University published in the Journal of Religion and Health.

Ronit Pinchas-Mizrachi, Ph.D., of the Jerusalem College of Technology conducted the study with Zvika Orr, Ph.D. and Beth G. Zalcman, Ph.D., also of the Jerusalem College of Technology and Ephraim Shapiro of Ariel University contributed to interpreting the findings and writing the manuscript. The study found significant differences in mortality risk across the populations studied. Using religious kibbutz residents as the reference group, researchers found that non-ultra-Orthodox urban residents had a 75% higher mortality risk, while ultra-Orthodox urban residents had a 27% higher risk. Religious and secular kibbutz residents, meanwhile, had similar mortality rates, with no statistically significant difference between the two groups.

The study examined how community structure and social cohesion may influence long-term health outcomes by comparing four distinct Jewish Israeli population groups: residents of religious kibbutzim, residents of secular kibbutzim, urban ultra-Orthodox Jews and urban non-ultra-Orthodox Jews. While kibbutz residents and ultra-Orthodox Jews represent distinct segments of Israeli society, both are characterized by strong social networks and communal ties, including a sense of belonging, mutual support, shared responsibility and collective meaning.

Researchers compared all-cause mortality across the four groups over a 31-year follow-up period. The study followed 1,246,159 Jewish Israeli citizens born between 1940 and 1960, including 4,081 residents of religious kibbutzim, 1,959 residents of secular kibbutzim, 62,674 residents of urban ultra-Orthodox communities and 1,177,445 residents of non-ultra-Orthodox urban communities. Researchers drew on data from Israel’s Population Registry, education records, the Ministry of Health and Tax Authority.

“The findings suggest that long-term mortality patterns are shaped not only by religious affiliation but also by the broader communal and social context. Understanding these community-level factors may help us identify additional pathways to healthier aging,” Pinchas-Mizrachi said.

Overall, the results suggest that social and structural factors, including community cohesion, social support, living conditions and socioeconomic resources, may play an important role in longevity beyond religious affiliation. The results may also have broader implications for public health, highlighting the potential value of strengthening community ties and social support to promote healthier aging and improve quality of life.

The researchers note that further study is needed to better understand the role of factors such as smoking, age, gender and other individual differences.

Jerusalem College of Technology
About & contact the publisher
Jerusalem College of Technology Jerusalem College of Technology
The Jerusalem College of Technology–Lev Academic Center has a history of excellence in engineering, electro-optics and defense-related R&D. Approximately half of JCT’s students study engineering, including computer science, electro-optics, electronics and industrial engineering. Other specialties at JCT include business, accounting, and life and health sciences. Students come from Israel and 38 countries around the world. JCT graduates have established numerous high-tech companies and are top engineers in the country’s aerospace and defense industries.
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