Mental wellness conference equips leaders, educators to help support modern youth

As Jewish youth face unprecedented mental, emotional, social and spiritual health challenges, leading organizations in Jewish education and youth development hosted more than 175 Jewish professionals from across North America at the “Youth Centered Mental Wellness for Today’s Jewish World” conference. The two-day gathering focused on supporting the well-being of Jewish young people.

The event brought together professionals from across the Jewish youth-serving field, including camps, congregations, campuses, JCCs, youth groups, schools and community organizations, for learning, reflection and collaboration. Participants explored practical strategies and innovative approaches to strengthening the mental wellness of Jewish youth while building supportive professional networks.

“This conference has empowered educators to build a framework that celebrates differences instead of boxing them in,” said Melissa Algranati, founding director of Island Quest Day Camp. “By valuing every young person’s unique story and Jewish journey, we are creating welcoming Jewish spaces where we can lean into understanding and walk our own paths while remaining deeply connected as a community.”

A special performance of “OTHER: A Dramedy About the Anxious Art of Belonging,” written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel, explored Stachel’s experiences with OCD, ADHD, anxiety and identity as a Yemeni-Jewish American navigating belonging.

New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Wallace discussed Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose in conversation with Betsy Stone, Ph.D. Wallace explored how the feeling of mattering—being valued and significant to others—is central to the mental health of caregivers and educators and, in turn, the children and teens they support.

Participants also engaged in an experiential plenary, “Beginnings, Creation & Openings: How We Explore Our Stories,” led by Avital Krifcher and Rabbi Adam Lavitt of the Jewish Studio Project.

“There is a pediatric mental-health crisis in this country, and summer camps provide an important service in mitigating the effects of this on the populations we serve,” said Neil Weintraub of Surprise Lake Camp. “This conference and the resources the program provides are essential in providing safe and nurturing environments for our campers.”

Conference participants left with practical, actionable strategies they can bring back to their camps, schools, universities, congregations and organizations. Workshops were led by experts from Adamah, Assembly, BBYO Center for Adolescent Wellness, Be’chol Lashon, Jewish Federations of North America’s BeWell, HereNow, Honeycomb, Jewish Studio Project, The Mattering Institute, Moving Traditions and The Shefa Center. Sessions focused on:

· Understanding antisemitism as an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and building resilience

· How to help young boys recognize, regulate and express emotions, develop empathy, and make intentional choices in their relationships and communities.

· Best practices for facilitating mental wellness programs

· Designing Jewish spaces that foster belonging for young adults

· Co-regulation strategies for group facilitators

· Supporting youth facing disordered eating

· Responding to self-harm and risky behaviors

· Helping teens develop balance through Jewish well-being practices

· Climate anxiety and resilience building

· Storytelling and identity development

· Strengthening relationships and connection with youth

A special session, “In Their Own Words: Teen Voices on Mental Health and Resilience,” featured teens from HereNow, The Jewish Board’s Teen Mental Health Initiative, and shared their lived experiences and perspectives.

The Jewish Education Project, Foundation for Jewish Camp, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, and BeWell, an initiative of the Jewish Federations of North America, in partnership with the Network and UJA-Federation of New York, hosted the conference.