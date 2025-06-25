Ogen launches $30 million relief fund for families, businesses hit by Iran missiles

Ogen, a leading nonprofit social lender in Israel, announced the launch of a new emergency assistance program titled “Israel’s Financial First Responders,” geared to support small businesses and families impacted by the Iranian missile attacks on Israel resulting from “Operation Rising Lion.” The initiative includes at least NIS 100 million (nearly $30 million) in financial support and guidance, with plans to double the fund to more than NIS 200 million (nearly $60 million) in the coming weeks.

The program includes NIS 85 million (nearly $25 million) in subsidized loans and credit lines for small businesses, and NIS 15 million (about $4.4 million) in interest-free loans for households affected by the war.

As part of its broader emergency response, Ogen is also deploying municipal recovery kits in partnership with local authorities in hard-hit cities like Tamra and Haifa. These kits provide a single point of contact for those navigating the complex fallout of war, offering access to housing support, employment services, emotional and mental-health resources, rights navigation and financial counseling.

In Tamra, just hours after one of the first deadly Iranian missile attacks left havoc and widespread damage, Ogen established an on-the-ground operations hub to deliver real-time financial guidance and support to affected Arab-Israeli residents. This localized approach ensures that marginalized communities receive immediate, dignified and targeted economic assistance.

Sagi Balasha, CEO of Ogen, noted that “the economic fallout from ‘Operation Rising Lion’ comes after nearly two years of hardship for families and small business owners, many of whom are also reservists, and now threatens their financial stability. This program is designed to help them survive this critical period and continue contributing to Israel’s economy. We view this as just the beginning and are working to raise the total to NIS 200 million.”

Under the new program, small businesses affected by the war can access tailored financing solutions.

Additionally, for families facing hardship due to the war, Ogen has allocated NIS 15 million for interest-free loans of up to NIS 50,000 per household. The initiative is open to families who have experienced financial decline since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, due to lost income or property damage.

These terms are significantly more favorable than those offered by traditional banks or commercial lenders. In addition to funding, participating businesses will receive a three-month mentoring program led by volunteer senior business leaders to help build resilience and manage financial recovery.

Ogen is raising an initial NIS 68 million in philanthropic support to unlock more than NIS 203 million in loan capital—a highly leveraged model aimed at maximizing impact for those hardest hit by the war. This funding will enable Ogen to assist 690 families and 690 small businesses, impacting more than 34,000 people who rely on them daily. In addition, Ogen is raising funds for 1,000 families who will receive professional financial counseling, in addition to 200 businesses that will benefit from mentoring and recovery guidance.

Eldan Kaye, vice president of development and partnerships at Ogen, said “philanthropy is what powers our ability to move quickly and reach people who can’t afford to wait. Thanks to our blended financial model, every contribution goes further, unlocking significantly more in loan capital and allowing us to provide real, immediate support where it’s needed most.”