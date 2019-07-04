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Iranian general: Islamic republic has ‘unique secret weapons’

“Our deterrence and secret weapons have stopped the filthy enemy 200 miles away [from Iranian borders] in the Strait of Hormuz,” says Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard.

Jul. 4, 2019
Iranian Air Defense Force commander Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard. Credit: Mehr News Agency.
Iranian Air Defense Force commander Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard. Credit: Mehr News Agency.

The commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force warned the United States on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has an arsenal of “unique secret weapons” that could destroy American forces if they make any “wrong moves.”

“Our deterrence and unique secret weapons have stopped the filthy enemy 200 miles away [from Iranian borders] in the Strait of Hormuz,” Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, was quoted by Iran’s Fars News as saying at a forum in Tehran.

It was not immediately clear to what type of weapons Sabahifard was referring.

Sabahifard’s warning came a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel was preparing for possible military involvement in any escalation in the Gulf confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Sabahifard added that Iran’s deterrence power holds the enemy back.

“If the enemy has stopped at a distance 200 miles from the Strait of Hormuz, it is due to our deterrence capability,” he said.

“Iran’s combat preparedness should not be put to the test, and their first mistake will be their last one,” said Sabahifard. “The enemy is rattling sabres through its military presence in the Persian Gulf and exerting maximum pressure, and wants to impose its sinister intentions on the steely resolve of the Iranian nation. On the one hand, the enemy bangs the drum of war, and on the other, it ratchets up sanctions. Still, the enemy offers to hold talks. This shows the enemy is not reliable.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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