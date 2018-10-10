More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

European Parliament member: Several countries have become a ‘cradle of anti-Semitism’

Italian member of the European Parliament Fulvio Martusciello, chairman of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Israel, stressed the necessity of reporting the truth about Israel. “Too many members in the European Parliament speak about Israel without knowing Israel at all,” he noted.

Oct. 10, 2018
E.U. Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Andrijko Z. via Wikimedia Commons.
E.U. Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Andrijko Z. via Wikimedia Commons.

Italian member of the European Parliament Fulvio Martusciello got a standing ovation at the first international policy conference of ELNET (European Leaership Network), a pro-Israel advocacy NGO, after delivering an impassionate pro-Israel speech, denouncing the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe and advocating the defense of democracy ahead of next year’s European elections.

Speaking in Paris on Tuesday, Martusciello, who is the chairman of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Israel, stressed the necessity of reporting the truth about Israel in the E.U. institution. “Too many members in the European Parliament speak about Israel without knowing Israel at all,” he noted.

He acknowledged that the defense of Israel in the European Parliament is “fragile as we have to deal with an Islamist offensive” and stressed the need to fight against the disloyal boycott of Israel. He recalled that last year, as a rapporteur for the competition policy report in the Economic Committee of the European Parliament, he managed to introduce a clause that could protect Israel against boycotts in Europe.

Martusciello is a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament.

In his address, he also largely denounced the fact that several countries in Europe have become the “cradle of anti-Semitism,” citing in particular Sweden, “where young Jews cannot wear a kipah in the streets of Malmö,” but also anti-Semitic attacks in France and Germany. He noted that in places that witnessed terrorist attacks in Europe there are also anti-Semitic attacks.

“We cannot accept violence against Jews and hiding the religion. We shouldn’t be afraid of wearing a kipah or a crucifix. This is not the Europe that I represent,” he insisted.

“The European Parliament that hosts and invites Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled who receives applauses from my colleagues, this is not my Europe.”

Turning to the next European elections in May 2019, he warned against the rise of populist antisemitic parties. “We need to help the traditional parties to resist the advance of these neo-Nazis,” he said. “What is at stake is the future of democracy in Europe.”

The ELNET conference saw several senior European, Israeli and American experts discuss ongoing policy issues affecting the Europe-Israel relations.

“We are promoting a strategic dialogue, a high-level political relation and an influential communication,” Arié Bensemhoun, executive director of ELNET France, the organizer of the conference, told European Jewish Press.

“We are an organization that tries to educate political leaders to better understand the political situation in the Middle East, to better understand Israel in order to change the parameters and reinforce the ties between Europe and Israel,” he said.

Europe
EXPLORE JNS
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard