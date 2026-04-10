Missouri legislature approves bill adopting Jew-hatred definition for public schools

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in the state’s public education system, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Kehoe.

The state Senate approved HB 2061 on Thursday after earlier passage in the House, clearing the bill’s final legislative hurdle.

The bill, sponsored by George Hruza, a Republican state representative, and Curtis Trent, a Republican state senator, states that “antisemitism is a form of discrimination” and is intended to address “discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and denial of equal access arising from antisemitism in educational institutions.”

Under the legislation, public K-12 schools and state-funded colleges and universities must incorporate the IHRA definition into their codes of conduct and treat antisemitic incidents “in an identical manner to discrimination motivated by race.”

The legislation also mandates that schools prohibit antisemitic harassment and ensure equal access to classes, counseling and other educational services. It requires designated Title VI coordinators at the state’s education agencies to monitor, investigate and report incidents, with annual findings submitted to the legislature.

The IHRA definition describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” and includes examples such as Holocaust denial and certain comparisons involving Israel.

Hruza, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, praised “the courage of the numerous students who gave heartrending testimony of their antisemitic experiences in their schools and university.”

“This legislation will begin to address the 300+% rise in antisemitism in Missouri since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israelis, providing substantive protection for our Jewish students,” he stated. “With a bipartisan vote in the House and unanimous support in the Senate, our Jewish community can be assured that the Missouri General Assembly has their back.”

Thirty-eight U.S. states have adopted or endorsed the IHRA antisemitism definition, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement. The organization stated that it has been tracking and supporting IHRA legislative initiatives across 11 states, including Missouri.

