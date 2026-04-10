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Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL

“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.

Apr. 10, 2026

Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL

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Jail prison
A person holding the bars of a jail cell. Credit: diegoattorney/Pixabay.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Derek A. Fulfer, 31, of Casper, Wyo., was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after admitting to making antisemitic threats against the Anti-Defamation League, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.

Fulfer was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. A U.S. District Judge for the District of Wyoming imposed the sentence on April 3. Fulfer is scheduled to report to prison on June 1.

According to prosecutors, Fulfer made a series of threatening phone calls on March 5, 2025, leaving voicemails at Anti-Defamation League offices in Colorado and Texas.

An FBI affidavit states that the messages included violent and antisemitic threats against Jewish people and urged recipients to harm themselves. Court filings allege that Fulfer said in one of the messages, “Six million Jews didn’t die, I wish six million would’ve died. In fact, if I ever get a chance, six million Jews will die again.”

Fulfer initially denied making the calls when interviewed by the FBI, but later admitted to placing them and leaving the messages, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to transmitting interstate threats, a federal offense involving communications made across state lines.

U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated that the defendant’s statements were not protected speech.

“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” Smith stated, adding that the voicemails “were indeed threatening and caused great concern for ADL employees.”

“This behavior is unacceptable, and we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

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