Report: India warns of imminent terror threat to Israelis and Jewish sites

India’s intelligence service has warned Israel of immediate, specific threats to Jewish institutions and Israeli tourists in the country, Israeli and Indian media reported on Monday.

India has shared with Israel specific information regarding advanced-stage plans by terrorist cells associated with global jihad groups to target Israeli and Jewish sites throughout the country, including a synagogue in southern India and concentrations of Israelis in the country’s north and west, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Monday .

The information, which according to the report was received from “intelligence services of a third, friendly country,” also pointed to the possibility that Israeli tourists could be abducted.

India has yet to apprehend the cell members, leading Jewish institutions to increase their security in response to the threat.

The Times of India reported in September that there were fears of an attack on a Jewish target by a cell affiliated with either the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State terrorist groups.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.