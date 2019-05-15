More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Senior Iranian journalists claim Iran is behind Fujairah and Yanbu attacks

The journalists, editors of IRGC-affiliated newspapers, warn of additional attacks at the Fujairah and Yanbu ports, as well as in the Red Sea and on the Golan Heights.

May. 15, 2019
One of the various types of fast-attack craft used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, seen here taking part in maneuvers in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, in February 2015. Credit: Sayyed Shahab-o-Din Vajedi via Wikimedia Commons.
One of the various types of fast-attack craft used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, seen here taking part in maneuvers in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, in February 2015. Credit: Sayyed Shahab-o-Din Vajedi via Wikimedia Commons.

Following the reports on Sunday of attacks on oil tankers at Fujairah Port, off the coast of the UAE emirate of Fujairah, two senior Iranian journalists affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed on social media that Iran was responsible.

The two journalists are Hamed Rahim-Pour, editor of the international section of the IRGC-affiliated Khorasan daily, and Amin Arabshahi, director of the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency’s bureau in northern Khorasan Province.

Rahim-Pour claimed that there had been an additional attack at the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea; that attack was confirmed by the Saudis on Tuesday. Rahim-Pour warned that there would be additional attacks at the ports of Fujairah and Yanbu, and even in the Golan Heights.

The following are translations of the journalists’ tweets:

On May 12, Hamed Rahim-Pour, editor of the IRGC-affiliated Khorasan’s international section, tweeted:

“All our options are on the table; the [Saudi] port of #Yanbu [in the Red Sea] and also the [UAE] port of #Fujairah [in the Bay of Oman] were attacked. [These] two ports are meant [to supply oil] to replace Iranian oil! They received such a blow that they didn’t understand where it came from!”

On May 14, Rahim-Pour tweeted:

“The scope of the [U.S.] war against Iran should not be defined only by gigantic U.S. aircraft carriers, or [its] strategic bombers stationed in Qatar, or the F-35 fighter planes. The range and scope of the possible war against Iran may be defined by quiet infiltrations at #Fujairah, #Yanbu and #Golan, and dozens of other points in the region.”

Also on May 12, Amin Arabshahi tweeted:

“Al-Fujairah Port, which is the sole lifeline for the export of oil from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has been set on fire. The guys of the Islamic Resistance set fire to [this site, which is situated] just before the #Strait of Hormuz. #Merchants of fear [i.e., the Trump administration] should know that the war started years ago. We are in its final moments.”

It should be noted that Arabshahi subsequently deleted this tweet, but it was captured and published the same day by the Iranian Didarnews.ir.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard