More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

‘The UAE can work with Israel, despite disagreements’

While Abu Dhabi disagrees with Jerusalem on the Palestinian issue and Israeli sovereignty, the two can bridge differences in other areas, UAE foreign minister tells U.S. Jewish group.

Jun. 17, 2020
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks with the AJC's Jason Isaacson about the UAE’s efforts to promote regional stability and interfaith cooperation. Source: Screenshot.
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash speaks with the AJC’s Jason Isaacson about the UAE’s efforts to promote regional stability and interfaith cooperation. Source: Screenshot.

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday that political differences with Israel on certain issues did not mean the countries could not work together in other areas.

In a video address to the American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum 2020, Gargash said the coronavirus pandemic “will not change the fundamentals of regional politics,” but added that the experience of international cooperation to combat the pandemic created opportunities to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts through diplomacy, referring specifically to the Iranian threat and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We have no relationship with Israel, but the pandemic is an area where we have to cooperate together because it affects human beings,” said Gargash. “I think we can have a political disagreement with Israel and try to bridge other differences.”

The UAE was not breaking any new ground in engaging with Israel, he said.

“The reality is you have major countries in the region that have normal diplomatic relations with Israel—Turkey, Egypt, Jordan—and other countries in the Gulf area dealing with Israel in various capacities,” he said.

The foreign minister underscored however that the UAE was a partner in the Arab consensus that backs a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including direct bilateral negotiations for a peace agreement.

He also noted that the UAE’s cooperation with Israel to send aid to the Palestinians via the United Nations did not change Abu Dhabi’s position on Israel’s plan to extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and parts of Judea and Samaria.

Touching on the UAE’s ties with the United States, Gargash said that regardless of who was president, it was important to keep the United States involved in the region. He stressed that the UAE did not want the United States involved in another war in the region, but did see it as a deterrent against threats such as Iran, as well as a major help in keeping sea lanes open and oil flowing.

“America is our main and most important strategic ally. We want to see an America engaged in the region. When the U.S. is engaged, we are better,” he said.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin