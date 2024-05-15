JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

15 terrorists killed in Hamas command center at UNRWA school

About 15 terrorists were killed in the strike, including Nukhba force members who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre.

A Palestinian man outside an UNRWA office in Gaza City protests cuts to aid, June 20, 2023. Photo by Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.
A Palestinian man outside an UNRWA office in Gaza City protests cuts to aid, June 20, 2023. Photo by Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

Some 15 terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli air strike on a Hamas command center located in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Among those killed in the strike were members of Hamas’s Nukhba force who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The incident was yet another example of Hamas’s cynical use of Gaza’s civilians as human shields, according to the IDF.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically exploits international institutions and uses the civilian population as human shields in order to perpetrate terrorist attacks against the State of Israel,” said the military.

Throughout the war against Hamas, which is now in its seventh month, Israeli soldiers have found missiles and military gear hidden among U.N. relief supplies in Gaza.

In January, Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis destroyed an underground weapons factory belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad where arms were found hidden in sacks belonging to UNRWA.

In February, the IDF announced the discovery of a massive Hamas tunnel complex underneath UNRWA’s central headquarters in Gaza.

That same month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a visiting delegation of U.N. ambassadors that UNRWA had been “totally infiltrated” by the terrorist group.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told journalists in February that the Jewish state had intelligence showing that 30 UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 terror attack.

Netanyahu called for the U.N. agency to be replaced.

“I think it’s time that the international community and the United Nations itself understand that UNRWA’s mission has to end,” he said.

“It has been in the service of Hamas [in] its schools and in many other things. I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza. But UNRWA is not that body. It has to be replaced by some organization or organizations that will do that job,” he added.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates