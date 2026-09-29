20,000 visit Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs amid heightened Sukkot security

HEBRON — More than 20,000 visitors gathered at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron over the past 48 hours during the intermediate days of Sukkot, prompting extensive security deployments by Israeli law enforcement.

District police officers, backed by Judea and Samaria Border Police and Israel Defense Forces troops, have established a heavy presence across the area to maintain public order. Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi visited the site to oversee security operations alongside regional commanders as thousands more worshipers and tourists are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Authorities confirmed that high-level security measures and traffic restrictions will remain in effect throughout the holiday period to ensure public safety.