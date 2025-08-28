A shameful letter in the name of Orthodox rabbis

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

There are moments in Jewish history when silence is preferable to ill-timed, ill-considered words. Sadly, Rabbi Yosef Blau, long associated with Yeshiva University, has chosen the opposite path.

By leading dozens of Orthodox rabbis in issuing a public letter, grandly titled “A Call for Moral Clarity, Responsibility and a Jewish Orthodox Response in the Face of the Gaza Humanitarian Crisis,” he has not only injected confusion into an already fraught debate but has committed a public act of chilul Hashem, a “desecration of God’s name.”

The timing of the letter is as shameful as its content. Israel is engaged in one of the most complex wars in its history, fighting an enemy that hides behind civilians, manipulates statistics and deliberately manufactures humanitarian crises as part of its strategy.

In this environment, narratives matter as much as rockets. When European governments unilaterally start to recognize a Palestinian state, when The New York Times splashes deceptive photographs across its front pages, and when international media outlets gullibly recycle Hamas propaganda about starvation and casualty counts, every falsehood hardens global opinion against Israel.

To step into this moment as an Orthodox rabbi who associates himself with the Religious Zionist community and amplify those same accusations, without evidence, without verification and without accountability, is a betrayal.

Where, one must ask, does Blau get his facts? Did he consult the Israel Defense Forces, whose soldiers are risking their lives to minimize civilian harm even as Hamas uses human shields? Did he speak with members of the Israeli government, who have made enormous efforts to coordinate humanitarian aid even in the midst of war? Or did he simply echo the talking points of anti-Israel activists and NGOs that have proven time and again to be unreliable, even complicit in Hamas’s narrative war?

The letter reads less like a document of “moral clarity” and more like an exercise in moral preening, an attempt by its authors to make themselves relevant by joining a chorus of left-leaning voices eager to signal virtue at Israel’s expense.

History offers us tragic lessons about Jews who chose appeasement and self-justification over loyalty and truth. In 1930s Germany, there were Jews, including some rabbis, who aligned themselves with socialist and nationalist movements in the hope of carving out a place for themselves, even as the ground shifted beneath them. They told themselves they were securing survival, but in reality, they lent legitimacy to forces that would ultimately destroy European Jewry.

To see respected Orthodox and Religious Zionist figures today willing to sign a letter that lends credibility to Israel’s enemies, knowingly or not, is a chilling reminder of that pattern.

Blau taught generations of students at Yeshiva University. One wonders what lesson he now imparts: That Orthodox leadership consists of amplifying unverified accusations against the Jewish state?

That “moral clarity” means siding, publicly, with those who seek to delegitimize Israel at every turn? Words matter, especially from those who claim to speak under the banner of Orthodoxy and Religious Zionism. To cloak such a letter in the mantle of “Orthodox rabbis” is to tarnish an entire community with the brush of shame.

It is no surprise that this letter has been seized upon by Israel’s critics.

“Look,” they say, “even Orthodox rabbis now accuse Israel of inhumanity.”

Every word has already been quoted, recycled and weaponized in campaigns to isolate Israel diplomatically and economically.

If the signatories truly believed that Israel’s policies were misguided, they could have requested private meetings with government officials. They could have traveled to Jerusalem, spoken with military leaders and expressed their concerns discreetly, out of the public eye.

That would have been a path consistent with responsibility and seriousness. Instead, by circulating this letter across the United States for signatures and publishing it with fanfare, they chose performative theater over results, self-righteousness over substance.

The damage is not only external. Within the Orthodox community, this letter fractures trust and sows division. Modern Orthodoxy and Religious Zionism in the United States, in particular, have worked hard to balance engagement with the broader world and commitment to the Jewish homeland.

By dragging the “Orthodox” label into a document that undermines Israel in its hour of need, Blau and his allies have crossed a line. They may not remove themselves from the community by signing, but they have compromised the community’s moral clarity and reputation.

Accountability is now required. Organizations where Blau continues to serve, even in honorary capacities, should reconsider his role. The Religious Zionists of America, of which Blau is an honorary president, in particular, must ask whether it can tolerate a figurehead whose public actions run so starkly against its mission and values. Silence from these institutions would be read as endorsement, further emboldening Israel’s detractors.

At its core, this is not simply about one letter. It is about the misuse of moral language to score political points, the reckless lending of Orthodox credibility to narratives crafted by Israel’s enemies and the willingness of leaders to court applause abroad at the expense of solidarity at home. That is not moral clarity; it is moral confusion.

Israel will survive the war, as it has survived many before. However, the words of those who undermine its legitimacy from within the Jewish community will echo long after the rockets fall silent.

Blau and his colleagues may believe they acted from conscience, but in truth, they have weakened the very people they claim to lead. He and his colleagues need to write a retraction. If not, theirs will be a legacy of shame, not of leadership.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.