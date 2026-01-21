More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Terror threat to British, European Jewish communities remains high

Despite the Gaza truce and reduction of large rallies, incitement and extremism remain intact.

Yaakov Lappin
Police and other emergency responders gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack, Oct. 2, 2025 in the Crumpsall suburb of Manchester, England. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Police and other emergency responders gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack, Oct. 2, 2025 in the Crumpsall suburb of Manchester, England. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.
(Jan. 21, 2026 / JNS)

Jewish communities in Britain and across Europe continue to face an acute security threat from a myriad of radical Islamic terrorist elements, even as large anti-Israel street demonstrations decrease in the wake of the current Gaza truce.

Two Islamic State supporters in the United Kingdom, Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein, were found guilty on Dec. 23 of planning what police described as potentially the “deadliest terrorist attack in U.K. history,” targeting the Jewish community in Manchester. The men had purchased four AK-47 assault rifles, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition with the intent to kill as many Jews as possible, while also planning to target Christians as “a bonus.”

Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency and police led the investigation, which came months after the deadly Oct. 2 attack on a Manchester synagogue by an ISIS-supporting British-Syrian terrorist.

‘More extreme in content and language’

Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity focused on protecting British Jews against antisemitism and terrorism, described the current atmosphere as a “mixed picture.”

“The protests have shifted from being these big, frequent, large-scale events to smaller protests because it’s the hardcore activists now who are still out demonstrating. So, the protests are maybe smaller but maybe more extreme in content and language. Instead of marching through the city center, they’re outside Israeli restaurants,” he said.

The successful conviction of the Islamic State cell in Manchester provided a grim reminder of the threat facing the community, a threat that Rich noted has been prepared for over decades. However, the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur marked a significant turning point, being the first fatal terror attack against a Jewish community in the United Kingdom in decades.

The December 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack, launched by an ISIS-inspired father and son and targeting a Chanukah event, was also deeply felt by the U.K. Jewish community, he noted. “It hit people in the United Kingdom very hard, even though it’s on the other side of the world. People felt very connected to it,” he said.

Rich stressed that terrorism does not exist in a vacuum; it is a violent expression of a broader set of extremist attitudes that have been allowed to fester.

“Jihad Al Shami, who attacked Heaton Park Synagogue, according to witnesses, was shouting, ‘This is what you get for killing our children.’ Meaning in Gaza,” he said. “Now, the narrative that Israel deliberately kills as many Palestinian children as it can is not limited to the Islamic State. That is a narrative that is extremely widespread in the anti-Israel movement and in a lot of the kind of campaigning against Israel and so on,” he added.

The “extreme and violent rhetoric directed towards Israel, Jews and Zionists, and any combination of those, has not been dealt with properly and has been allowed to just carry on,” Rich warned, adding that “terrorism is a kind of indirect product of that.”

The threat map includes what Rich described as “self-starting” terrorists inspired by radical jihadist movements and ideologies like ISIS, as well as Iranian threats to Jewish communities, and threats from the far-right. He described the overall combined threat as “very high.”

‘More about the broader set of ideas’

Despite the fear and the discussions about emigration, however, the Jewish community in Britain has largely refused to retreat from public life, he said, noting that there were more public Chanukkah events this year than in the previous year.

He emphasized, however, that the threat remains, even when direct organizational links are absent.

“It’s more about the broader set of ideas, the broader atmosphere,” he said.

British authorities have responded to the Manchester attack with increased funding and police attention, adding an extra 10 million pounds in emergency funding for extra security measures in addition to the annual 18 million pound budget for commercial security guards at Jewish schools, synagogues and other locations.

These security arrangements are jointly managed by the state and the CST, which has enjoyed close cooperation with police over many years.

Rich acknowledged that police “do put a lot of resources into protecting the Jewish community,” but said that this “is both good and bad.”

“It’s good because that support is there, but it’s worrying because it shows that the police and the broader state security institutions think that the threat is serious and real,” he said.

Amit Assa, a former senior member of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) with more than 30 years of experience, told JNS in recent days that the threat goes beyond the immediate.

“The way the fundamentalist extreme global jihad operates is a long-term path; it is a path that has time in terms of years, it looks forward,” he said.

Assa pointed to the financial and infrastructure aspects of radical networks as a critical vulnerability that several Western governments are failing to address.

The Muslim Brotherhood and similar entities build extensive networks based on funding from countries like Qatar and Turkey, establishing a foothold in universities, city centers and charities, which are then used to spread extremist messaging and normalize and nourish antisemitism, he said.

“The main pathway is funds, and building infrastructure on the basis of these funds,” said Assa. “The infrastructure is on the one hand pro-Palestinian, promoting antisemitism and harm to Jews and Israelis around the world, while beyond that, they strengthen the Muslim Brotherhood,” he added.

Governments are failing to deal with such funding streams, or even classify extremist organizations as such, said Assa, enabling ecosystems that produce much easier recruitment and indoctrination of future terrorists.

“If things are quieter now, because Israel struck Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah, and there is now some sort of decrease in global pressure, this is deceptive. Because underneath the surface, these things continue to grow and threaten us,” he added.

The response must go beyond searching for ISIS or Iranian terror cells and focus on radical extremist elements within local communities, who have intimate knowledge of potential Jewish targets, he said.

He advocated for a “follow the money” approach to dismantle the financial pipelines fueling extreme organizations, alongside a robust policy aimed at boosting the influence and strength of moderate Muslim elements.

“If at the educational level you build an infrastructure that the state handles, and says, there is an Islam here that is not radical, there is an Islam here that is legitimate and sees us as legitimate, that views Christianity and Judaism as religions that can live in co-existence with it, and wants to live alongside them, this should be invested in by the state. In education, in mosques, in the religious envelope, which is not radical, these should be promoted,” he added.

Such voices will also require protection because they will be targets of the radical Islamists, he warned, and if attacks on them occur, the moderate voices “will not be heard.”

United Kingdom Diaspora Jewry Syria
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, welcomes radio host Sid Rosenberg during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Netanyahu congratulates Sid Rosenberg on Hall of Fame induction
The Israeli prime minister praised the New York radio host as a “voice of truth for Israel” in a video message ahead of the ceremony.
September 15, 2026 03:22 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Poll: 72% of Israeli Jews want Gaza security perimeter
Most are open to several years of IDF rule in the Strip; Netanyahu leads rivals on suitability to serve as prime minister.
September 15, 2026 05:48 AM
Canaan Lidor
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
U.S. News
Trump: Hamas willing to give up its weapons
Likud says IDF operations in Gaza led to release of captives, rejects Jared Kushner’s claim regarding Doha strike.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Charlotte Knobloch gives a speech during the “Julius-Hirsch-Preis” 2024 awards ceremony at the Community Centre of the Jewish Community of Munich, Germany, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB.
World News
Death threat directed at prominent Munich Holocaust survivor
Charlotte Knobloch, who leads the city’s Jewish community, canceled her attendance at a book launch following the incident.
Sept. 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
05:41
Sa’ar thanks Colombia’s president for synagogue visit
05:20
Netanyahu thanks Modi for Rosh Hashanah wishes, hails Israel-India ties
05:02
Herzog salutes Israeli windsurfing, judo champions
04:44
Israeli culture minister calls to strip citizenship from ‘NAZA’ filmmakers
04:21
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
04:01
Likud pushes back on Kushner’s account of Gaza talks
03:52
Israel FM cites study finding anti-Israel bias in NYT Gaza coverage
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
More Updates
JNS TV
Strait of Hormuz Iran Houthis
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iran and the Houthis turned AI into a weapon
September 15, 2026 06:25 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt