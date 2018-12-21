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News   Antisemitism

Germany to condition foreign aid on combating anti-Semitism

German organizations working abroad will have to sign contracts to ensure that they do not support or promote anti-Semitic activity, announced the country’s first anti-Semitism commissioner.

Dec. 21, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Germany will not back organizations that operate abroad unless they commit to fighting anti-Semitism, the country’s first anti-Semitism commissioner announced on Thursday.

Felix Klein, who took up his newly created post in the federal Interior Ministry in May, said organizations will have to enter into binding contracts to fight anti-Semitism.

Such contracts will state that if an organization is found to have been promoting anti-Semitic activity, or if it fails to act to ensure that its funding does not support such activity, it will be denied further funding.

In response to an Israel Hayom query, Klein said the new policy will extend to German-funded projects in Palestinian cities and “all over the world.”

Klein said that he would also push for the amendment of Germany’s anti-discrimination law to ensure that foreign entities would not be allowed to show bias against Israelis on Germany territory.

He was alluding to a recent case in which Kuwait Airways refused to let an Israeli board to fly from Frankfurt to Bangkok. A lawsuit filed against the carrier in Germany was dismissed by the court, which said the case did not violate the current language of the law.

Klein also unveiled a new center to allow German citizens to report anti-Semitic incidents. Such a center already operates in Berlin, but the new one, which will have an online reporting mechanism, is slated to have offices nationwide.

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