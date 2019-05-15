Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Sweden

Danish police have arrested a man believed to have been involved in the Tuesday stabbing of Jewish woman in her 60s in the city of Helsingborg in southern Sweden, according to Swedish media reports.

The suspect was arrested after crossing the border into Denmark. His identity has yet to be made public by police.

The victim, who is in serious condition, is believed to be the wife of a senior member of the local Jewish community.

According to local reports, the attacker stabbed her nine times while she was on her way to work on Tuesday. The woman reportedly collapsed and cried for help, and was taken to a nearby hospital by first responders.

A manhunt was launched after the attacker fled the scene.

Ron Tannenbaum, a member of the Swedish Jewish community, said: “The situation is bad. There is a lot of anti-Semitism in Sweden and in the Malmö area in particular. Many Jews have left to the capital, and some made aliyah to Israel. Unfortunately, a woman paid the price for this [anti-Semitism] today.”

Swedish police beefed up security near Jewish institutions in the city following the incident.

This article first appeared on Israel Hayom.