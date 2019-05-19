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News   Antisemitism

WATCH: Al Jazeera: ‘Holocaust paved way’ for Jewish immigration to ‘Palestine’

Anti-Semitism on Al Jazeera network: “Israel is the biggest winner from Holocaust; it uses the same justification to annihilate the Palestinians.”

May. 19, 2019
Al Jazeera logo. Credit: Wikipedia.
Al Jazeera logo. Credit: Wikipedia.

AJ+ Arabic, an online media platform run by the Qatari Al Jazeera network, posted a video on May 18 about “the story of the Holocaust” on Twitter and Facebook. The video was titled: “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews—that’s how the story goes. What is the truth behind the Holocaust, and how did the Zionist movement benefit from it?”

The video is narrated by Muna Hawwa, a Kuwaiti-born Palestinian who lives in Qatar and works as a producer for Al Jazeera. In the video, Hawwa claims that the number of Jewish Holocaust victims remains “one of the most prominent historical debates to this day,” and says that some people believe that Hitler supported Zionist ideology.

She claimed that the “much regurgitated narrative of the Holocaust sorrows” paved the way for Jewish immigration to Palestine, and although she stressed that “denouncing the Holocaust is a moral obligation,” Hawwa added that Israel is the biggest “winner” from the Holocaust.

She added that it uses the “same justification” as a “launching pad for the racial cleansing and annihilation of the Palestinians.”

The ideology behind the State of Israel, she said, “suckled from the Nazi spirit,” concluding: “So how can a Palestinian denounce a crime that has become the flip side of his own tragedy?”

Shortly after its publication, the video could no longer be accessed on Facebook.

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