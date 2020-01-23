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News   Antisemitism

Weather forces cancellation of Kushner’s visit to Israel

Those working on the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan are expected in the Jewish state soon to discuss details ahead of its release.

Jan. 23, 2020
Kushner, Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on June 22, 2018. Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem/Flash90.

Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz will not attend the gathering of world leaders at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday due to bad weather.

The two were scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday night straight from Davos, Switzerland, where they are taking part in the annual World Economic Forum alongside Trump.

But along with U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, they could not make it to the Zurich airport on time to catch the flight to Israel due to inclement weather; therefore, a decision was made to return to the United States with the president.

Israel Hayom has learned that the peace team is expected to make a visit to Israel in the near future to discuss the administration’s peace plan ahead of its release.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday, and he will be a keynote speaker at the Holocaust forum.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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