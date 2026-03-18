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Ariel Kahana and Daniel Siryoti

Mike Evans, manager of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, on May 16, 2017. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Mike Evans: Trump will lose election if he ‘pulls support’ for Israel
The prominent American Christian Zionist says if the U.S. administration fails to recognize Israel’s sovereignty bid, then the evangelical community will not back the president in November.
Jul. 2, 2020
Ariel Kahana and Daniel Siryoti