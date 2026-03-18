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Avner Yeshurun

Joseph Stalin. Credit: Public Domain Photo.
Opinion
The Soviet origins of left-wing anti-Zionism
Today’s haters of Israel are heirs to one of the longest and most effective anti-Semitic propaganda campaigns in modern history.
Jun. 8, 2022
Avner Yeshurun
A sign for "Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in May 2010. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Opinion
It’s time to counter anti-Israel bias among campus student groups
May. 11, 2022
Avner Yeshurun