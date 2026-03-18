The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
A campaign to liberate slaves would be a natural extension of the previous decade’s anti-apartheid movement, when major human-rights organizations and black leaders passionately took on the issue of racial discrimination.