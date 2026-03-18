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Ben Poser

Ben Poser

Ben Poser is executive editor of White Rose Magazine and research director for the African Jewish Alliance.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Opinion
What would MLK do? Demand that Arabs free their black slaves
He would surely not want others, especially public school teachers, to use a day dedicated to his memory to promote jihad against Israel and the Jews.
Jan. 19, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Migrant Workers in Doha, Qatar
Opinion
Tucker’s house in Qatar
Jan. 13, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Nigerian Lives Matter
Opinion
Candace Owens goes full Farrakhan on the Jews
Jan. 3, 2026
Charles Jacobs
Protesters in Lagos, Nigeria
Opinion
Chicago takes a stand against Islamic terrorism and slavery in Africa
The effort to bring the matter to a major American city was led by a coalition of human rights and abolitionist groups.
Feb. 24, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan delivers a speech at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., Nov. 16, 2017. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images.
Opinion
30 years ago, blacks and Jews united to free African slaves
A campaign to liberate slaves would be a natural extension of the previous decade’s anti-apartheid movement, when major human-rights organizations and black leaders passionately took on the issue of racial discrimination.
Jan. 31, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Jimmy Carter
Opinion
A Jimmy Carter surprise: He hated Jews, not just Israel
In sermons recorded between 1998 and 2003, he attacked Israel with antisemitic tropes dating back to the patristic writings of the early church.
Jan. 3, 2025
Charles Jacobs
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Opinion
How to take down black antisemites like Ta-Nehisi Coates
A self-proclaimed advocate for blacks everywhere, the writer ignores the ongoing brutal Islamic “holy war” in at least nine African countries.
Dec. 4, 2024
Charles Jacobs
Noa Argamani
Opinion
Noa and Leah: Victims of the same jihad
Those who enslaved them are a fungible threat.
Sep. 16, 2024
Ben Poser
Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Opinion
The DNC’s Muslim Brotherhood and Nation of Islam-connected imam
Why did the Democratic National Committee give a platform to a man linked to organizations steeped in hatred and violence?
Aug. 27, 2024
Ben Poser
Miss USA Rima Fakih, Mohammed Elsanousi and singer-songwriter Yuna attend a reception celebrating achievements in Muslim-Jewish relations in New York City on March 29, 2011. Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images.
Opinion
Biden’s Muslim Brotherhood-connected Religious Freedom Commissioner
Though Mohamed Elsanousi speaks of interfaith harmony, he was directly involved with the world’s most powerful terrorism-fomenting Sunni syndicate.
Aug. 6, 2024
Ben Poser
A photograph of an enslaved boy in Zanzibar, circa 1890. The original image states: "An Arab master's punishment for a slight offense." Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia.
Opinion
Arab enslavement and slaughter of black Africans must stop
Because Arabs and Muslims have been cast as the “oppressed,” exposing the crimes of Arab colonial conquerors is simply not allowed.
Dec. 13, 2023
Charles Jacobs