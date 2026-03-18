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Charles O. Kaufman

Charles Kaufman is immediate past president of B’nai B’rith International.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Source: Miriam Alster/Flash90
Opinion
Israel making moves to secure the ties that bind
The lies and defamations continue, but Israel is not going anywhere.
Apr. 9, 2024
Charles O. Kaufman
A panel from an exhibit on the Palestinian "nakba" at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Credit: courtesy
Opinion
A UN ‘nakba’ exhibit goes beyond the war of words
Jan. 28, 2024
Charles O. Kaufman
Kfar Aza Destruction
Opinion
The cauldron of horrors is both real and unreal
Dec. 26, 2023
Charles O. Kaufman
Sign at the building entrance to CAIR headquarters. Credit: DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock.
Opinion
A CAIR ad shamefully ignores the truth
The organization pushes a narrative that fuels antisemitic violence and whitewashes genocidal terrorism.
Nov. 15, 2023
Charles O. Kaufman
Palestinians outside the headquarters of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, on May 8, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
A day of reckoning for Palestinians
They don’t want a two-state solution. Their vision has always been the destruction of Israel.
Oct. 9, 2023
Charles O. Kaufman
Israeli flag. Credit: Maxim Studio/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Amid the noise and hate, Israel is happy
Gallup’s 2022 World Happiness Report proves that while Israel is thriving, its enemies are among the world’s most miserable.
Feb. 8, 2023
Charles O. Kaufman
Secretary-General Kofi Annan speaks at the opening of the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in Durban, South Africa in 2001. Credit: UN Photo/Evan Schneider.
Opinion
The United Nations should prohibit future Durban debacles
The General Assembly and its agencies must disengage from anti-Zionist festivals.
Sep. 22, 2021
Charles O. Kaufman
The Oporto Holocaust Museum in Portugal. Credit: Jewish Community of Porto.
Opinion
Truth can conquer ignorance about Zionism and anti-Semitism
The young adults attending a recent conference at the Oporto Holocaust Museum were advised to pursue the truth to counter—and hopefully reduce—damaging falsehoods about Jews and Israel.
Jun. 27, 2021
Charles O. Kaufman
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel with Martin Luther King Jr.
Opinion
Jewish ties to the black community remain steadfast
Over the years, B’nai B’rith International has saluted and honored civil-rights leaders, including the establishment of a Heschel-King Award for those who have contributed to join black-Jewish efforts in the fight for equal justice and racial comity.
Jul. 8, 2020
Charles O. Kaufman