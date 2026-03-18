Daniel Arbess

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Western security policy must focus on both non-state and quasi-state actors, intercepting and preempting the viral spread of jihadist terror at its source—on the ground, in whichever nations and regions it emerges.