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Daniel Arbess

Opinion
War on Terror 2.0: Name, target, execute
Western security policy must focus on both non-state and quasi-state actors, intercepting and preempting the viral spread of jihadist terror at its source—on the ground, in whichever nations and regions it emerges.
Sep. 14, 2021
Daniel Arbess
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
The stage is set for more Mideast breakthroughs
Dec. 2, 2020
Daniel Arbess