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Dennis Prager

A Jewish Voice for Peace demonstration in Seattle, on Oct. 27, 2007. Credit: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A reminder to American Jews: Civilization is fragile
if any group should be wary of dismantling a society, especially a decent one, it is the Jews.
Oct. 13, 2020
Dennis Prager