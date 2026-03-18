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Eitan Dangot

A robotic vehicle and a tank maneuver as part of the IDF's International Operational Innovation Conference at the Tze’elim Base in the Negev last week. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
The ring of fire around Israel is tightening
Israel must prepare a counter-strategy against a multi-arena threat.
Apr. 30, 2023
Eitan Dangot
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (second from left) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant near the border with Lebanon, March 16, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
The IDF is being dragged into Israel’s political crisis
Mar. 23, 2023
Eitan Dangot
Palestinian security forces on guard as they block the entrance to the city of Shechem to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, March 23, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Coronavirus and the quagmire of the disputed territories
Apr. 13, 2020
Eitan Dangot