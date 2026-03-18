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Eli Somer

A Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrives to test a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, March 31, 2020. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Psychological and spiritual implications of the COVID-19 crisis
The slowdown imposed by the current crisis provides us with an opportunity to become mindful of what we value most in life, to re-examine our values and priorities, and give higher priority to that which is most precious.
Apr. 1, 2020
Eli Somer