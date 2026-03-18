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Ellie Cohanim

JNS TV
The IRGC, Hezbollah are at America’s doorstep
“Global Perspectives” with Ellie Cohanim and guest Nathan Sales, Ep. 37
Apr. 12, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
Arab activist: Jews should be allowed to pray on Temple Mount
Apr. 5, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
Good vs. evil: Letters tell stories of love, death, war and the fight for freedom
Mar. 29, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
Former State Assemblyman Hikind: New York has no plan to tackle rising anti-Semitism
Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim and Dov Hikind, Ep. 34
Mar. 22, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
MK Ruth Wasserman Lande: The potential is unimaginable
She describes the impact of the Abraham Accords to Ellie Cohanim on this week’s episode.
Mar. 15, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
From the US to Iraq: How one young man fought ISIS and survived
“We are trying our best to give hope for the Assyrian Christian community,” said Noor Matti.
Mar. 8, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
Could Putin strike America with a nuclear weapon?
Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim, Ep. 31
Feb. 25, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
‘Plot Against the President’: Amanda Milius gives inside story of Trump White House
Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim, Ep. 30
Feb. 22, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
How a DNA test and Jewish mystic transformed the life of actress Monika Ekiert
Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim, Ep. 29
Feb. 15, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini (left) meets with Adolf Hitler in 1941. Credit: German Federal Archives.
Column
Did the mufti of Jerusalem earn a place in Holocaust museum exhibits?
As the chief propagator of Nazi ideology in the Muslim world, Haj Amin al-Husseini certainly belongs in Yad Vashem.
Feb. 13, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
JNS TV
Trump never planned to give the Palestinians a state, says former ambassador David Friedman
“Global Perspectives” with Ellie Cohanim, Ep. 28
Feb. 8, 2022
Ellie Cohanim
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