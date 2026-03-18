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Elliott Hamilton

A cartoon posted on the Facebook page of Northeastern University's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter—which was suspended earlier this year before being reinstated—depicts University President Joseph Aoun nailing boards on the door of the student group. Mirroring the conspiracy theory that Israel controls American foreign policy, the cartoon features a disembodied arm from the sky—with a Star of David and “The Lobby” written on its sleeve—patting Aoun on the head. Credit: Northeastern SJP Facebook page.
Israel News
Losing patience with Students for Justice in Palestine’s anti-Semitism
Aug. 24, 2014
Elliott Hamilton