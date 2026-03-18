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Emmanuel Navon

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on June 14, 2022. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Column
Leveraging the Abraham Accords for Israel’s relations with Europe
With the war in Ukraine, some European diplomats and think tanks have started noticing the potential of the Abraham Accords for Europe’s security and energy needs.
Sep. 29, 2022
Emmanuel Navon
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles, France on May 29, 2017. Photo by www.kremlin.ru/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The EU is reluctantly getting tougher with Putin
Feb. 15, 2022
Emmanuel Navon
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
Israel and the new ‘Old Europe’
Nov. 28, 2021
Emmanuel Navon
U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan. Source: White House/Twitter.
Opinion
From Saigon to Kabul: Losing the battle, winning the war
America’s decision to leave Afghanistan makes sense only if the plan is to cut losses in an unwinnable war and redirect resources and energies toward a winnable strategy against Iran.
Aug. 25, 2021
Emmanuel Navon
Peter Beinart
Opinion
Why Peter Beinart’s Judaism is doomed
Moshe Koppel’s new book, “Judaism Straight Up: Why Real Religion Endures,” explains why powerless, diasporic Judaism has no future.
Jun. 7, 2021
Emmanuel Navon
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken after delivering remarks at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2021. Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.
Opinion
Israel and the Palestinian issue in the Biden era
The next Israeli government would be well-advised to come up with its own proposals for improving the life of Palestinians.
Feb. 23, 2021
Emmanuel Navon
The book jacket of Emmanuel Navon’s "The Star and the Scepter." Source: Amazon.
Opinion
‘The Star and the Scepter: A Diplomatic History of Israel’
The astounding survival of the Jewish people throughout the centuries, after the Roman destruction of Jewish sovereignty in 70 CE, defies logic.
Nov. 17, 2020
Emmanuel Navon
Matteo Salvini Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
Realpolitik and sanctimoniousness
There is no country in the world whose foreign policy is based strictly on moral considerations. The question is: Do ties with “rebel” governments in Europe serve Israel’s interests?
Dec. 10, 2018
Emmanuel Navon