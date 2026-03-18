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George Flesh

George Flesh is an independent political analyst.

FBI
Opinion
The FBI fails to identify perpetrators of anti-Jewish hate crimes
The government knows who they are but refuses to reveal it.
Oct. 26, 2023
George Flesh
Anti-Semitism
Opinion
Anti-Semitism: The numbers don’t lie
Jan. 21, 2022
George Flesh