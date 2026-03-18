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Joseph Sabag

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2016. Credit: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.
Opinion
Omar puts the ‘BS’ in BDS
For those who stand with Israel, opposing Rep. Ilhan Omar’s pro-BDS resolution is about survival versus destruction, right versus wrong.
Jul. 24, 2019
Joseph Sabag