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Ma’ayan Gutbezahl

Students with the disabilities inclusion program at Ono Academic College in Jerusalem. Credit: Ma’ayan Gutbezahl.
Features
In Israel, discovering a shared reality through disability inclusion
A diverse group of Arab and Jewish students tackles 100 hours of field work in special education, engaging in hands-on experiential learning activities with groups of children with disabilities at different sites throughout Jerusalem.
Aug. 29, 2018
Ma’ayan Gutbezahl