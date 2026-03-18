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Matt Stein

Declaration of State of Israel, May 14, 1948
Opinion
The legacy of the ‘nakba’ and lies about Israel
Progressive college students have come to believe that in 1948, Israel enacted a policy of ethnic cleansing and forcibly expelled 750,000 Palestinians in order to ensure a Jewish supermajority and make room for Jewish immigration.
Jun. 13, 2019
Matt Stein
Swarthmore College
Opinion
BDS at Swarthmore: A shameful display of anti-Semitism and bullying
Mar. 11, 2019
Matt Stein