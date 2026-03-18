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Melanie Shiraz

Melanie Shiraz

Melanie Shiraz is “Miss Israel” 2025.

Israel Independence Day, 7
Opinion
Why I left tech entrepreneurship to become ‘Miss Israel’
To stand proudly and say, “This is who we are. This is what we represent,” is to put yourself at the front lines of cultural diplomacy.
Sep. 19, 2025
Melanie Shiraz