The anti-AIPAC sleight of hand

A coffee shop in Brooklyn, N.Y., recently turned a cup of coffee into a moral X-ray. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) entered Poetica Coffee with his daughter, after which the shop said it would have refused him service had workers recognized him. The issue was not his district, his voting record in full or some ordinary dispute over public policy. The issue was Israel.

Then came the familiar insinuation that has become the security blanket of the anti-Israel left: AIPAC money must be hiding somewhere behind Goldman.

The scene was minor enough to unfold at a counter and major enough to reveal the nature of the age. A Jewish pro-Israel Democrat became untouchable. A lawful American pro-Israel organization became the stain placed on his public life. The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil-rights inquiry into the incident, but the deeper issue is larger than one cafe, one congressman or one lobby.

America is being trained to stare at AIPAC while far more dangerous machinery moves behind the scenes. That is the trick. The sleight of hand. AIPAC is the hand they want us to watch.

No serious citizen should place AIPAC above scrutiny. It is a lobby. Its endorsements can be challenged. Its spending can be debated. Its strategy can be questioned. That is the price of influence in a republic. But the obsession with it has become something more revealing than ordinary political criticism. It has become a theater of selective suspicion, a way to turn Jewish civic participation into a national scandal while more dangerous networks are treated as too delicate, too complicated or too politically protected to examine.

Timing makes the fraud impossible to miss. On June 22, the U.S. Treasury Department issued General License X to Iran, authorizing the production, delivery and sale by the Iranian regime of crude oil and petrochemical and petroleum products through Aug. 21. While anti-Israel activists were busy turning AIPAC into a national ghost story, Washington opened a temporary commercial lane for the regime that built the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed Hezbollah, backed Hamas, strengthened the Houthis and perfected the art of turning revenue into regional menace.

Money given room to breathe in Tehran does not remain in a clean room. It moves through the organs of the regime. It can become a drone part, a missile component, a militia payroll, a smuggling network, a propaganda campaign, a tunnel budget or the next diplomatic pressure point on Israel’s throat. A dollar need not be marked for terror to strengthen terror. Fungibility is not a theory. It is how hostile regimes survive.

Yet the loudest moral accountants keep returning to AIPAC, as if the Jews invented influence. Labor organizes. Churches organize. Corporations organize. Climate groups organize. Arab and Muslim organizations organize. Universities organize. Unions organize. Every community that understands power enters the public square with money, structure and strategy. Only when Jews’ and Israel’s allies do it is ordinary political advocacy repainted as conspiracy.

That is the tell. The objection is not lobbying. The objection is Jewish effectiveness. The outrage is not over money in politics. It is over money that helps defend the Jewish state. If foreign influence were truly the concern, the same voices would be demanding a full accounting of Iranian regime-linked pipelines, campus donations and nonprofit relationships, Qatar-touched institutions, Iran-adjacent influence networks and every organization that launders hostility towards Israel through the language of social justice.

America must recover its eyesight.

This is how the oldest trick works. One hand rises in the light while the other moves in the dark.

American Muslims are not the enemy. Muslim citizens, physicians, soldiers, police officers, parents, students and neighbors are not responsible for the ambitions of Tehran or the ideology of Hamas. Many are themselves endangered by the same radicals who claim to speak for them. But a serious country cannot confuse civil-rights language with immunity from scrutiny. No organization, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, secular, left or right should be placed behind glass and declared too fragile for examination.

For example, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) describes itself as a civil-rights organization and denies any wrongdoing on its part. That denial deserves to be represented accurately. Questions about CAIR’s Islamist advocacy, Muslim Brotherhood-linked history or its role in the political ecosystem surrounding Israel-hatred should not be treated as forbidden speech.

The Holy Land Foundation case should have ended America’s innocence about how charitable language can be exploited by terror networks. The federal record exposes Hamas support structures, fundraising mechanisms and Muslim Brotherhood-linked documents that remain part of the public memory, whether polite society wishes to discuss them or not.

That memory does not convict every Muslim organization. It does make willful amnesia dangerous. It reminds America that soft words can carry hard agendas, nonprofit language can conceal militant purpose, and the vocabulary of relief can be manipulated by movements that sanctify Jewish death. Scrutiny is not bigotry. Scrutiny is what a free country owes itself when hostile ideologies learn to speak in the accent of rights.

The anti-Zionist political class wants one kind of transparency and one kind only. It wants Jewish donors mapped, Jewish influence dissected and Jewish organizations treated as hidden engines of American policy. But when the question turns towards Iranian money, Islamist organizing, campus radicalization, foreign-regime patronage or activist networks that excuse Hamas while condemning Israel for surviving Hamas, the microscope becomes a blindfold.

That is not morality. It is misdirection. A sleight of hand.

AIPAC did not build tunnels under Gaza. AIPAC did not hide rockets in Lebanese villages. AIPAC did not teach the Houthis to menace sea lanes. AIPAC did not create the IRGC. AIPAC did not turn support for the Oct. 7 massacre into a slogan on American campuses. AIPAC did not train a generation of activists to call Jewish self-defense genocide while treating Islamist violence as liberation.

Those things have authors. They have funders. They have clerics, commanders, diplomats, donors, institutions, couriers, apologists and enablers. They have names that many in public life would rather not say because naming them requires courage, while blaming AIPAC requires only fashion.

The watchdogs bark at the synagogue while the arsonists inventory the fuel.

If America wants transparency, let it have all of it: Follow every dollar. Examine every lobby. Audit every foreign gift. Investigate every nonprofit pipeline. Expose every attempt by any regime, movement or ideology to purchase influence in American life.

But do it honestly. Do it even-handedly. Do it without pretending that a Jewish organization is sinister while an Islamist organization is automatically noble. Do it without treating AIPAC as the villain in a play in which the IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Muslim Brotherhood’s long shadow drift quietly offstage.

The issue is not that AIPAC should never be watched. The issue is that AIPAC is being used to stop Americans from watching everything else.

That is how the oldest trick works. One hand rises in the light while the other moves in the dark. Today, the raised hand is marked “AIPAC.” The hidden hand moves oil, influence, ideology, missiles, campus rage, diplomatic cover and foreign money through the body of the West.

America should stop admiring the trick. It should look at the hand that is moving in the dark.