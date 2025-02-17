Why do Jews still live in Iran?

Despite rising antisemitism and diminishing tolerance, Iran’s Jewish community maintains a strong sense of cultural pride and national identity, according to David Nissan, an Iran expert and former Israeli intelligence officer who was born and raised in Tehran.

“Jews in Iran face increased suspicion, yet they remain deeply proud of their heritage. It’s crucial to understand that Iranian Jews’ national identity is tied to Iran, not to any other country, including Israel,” Nissan explained, reflecting on the developments in his homeland’s Jewish community over the past 16 months.

When asked to shed light on Iran’s Jewish community, once the flagship of Middle Eastern Jewish communities, Nissan noted that despite significant emigration from the 1979 Islamic Revolution to the present day, the community still maintains a complete Jewish way of life.

“There are 30 active synagogues, Jewish schools, kosher butcheries and restaurants, and even a matzah factory. Jews don’t suffer from persecution or harm and are permitted to maintain their Jewish lifestyle without interference. Their rights as an official religious minority in Iran are protected by law and constitution, and they even have a representative in parliament,” he said.

What are the challenges facing Iran’s Jewish community in 2025?

“As is known, Iranian law follows Islamic (Sharia) law, which inherently discriminates against non-Muslims. The main challenge for the Jewish community today is separating Zionism from Judaism,” said Nissan.

“They must prominently demonstrate this separation and prove their loyalty to Iran, which views Zionism as illegitimate and reprehensible. The difficult economic situation in Iran also affects the Jewish community, most of which already belongs to a lower socioeconomic status,” he explained.

The Iranian Jewish community has experienced challenging periods in the past, first after the Muslim conquest in the 7th century, and again during the 16th century when Shi’ites became the dominant force in Iran. During both periods, Jews suffered from pogroms and discrimination.

However, after Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s last shah, rose to power, Jews experienced a golden age, including integration into key positions in Iranian society and economy.

Following the revolution, the Jewish community, which at its peak included almost 100,000 Jews, shrunk to just 9,000 Jews currently residing in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan.

An Iranian Jewish man reads from a Torah scroll as a part of daily prayers in a synagogue in Tehran. Photo by Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

According to Nissan, many community members have no intention of leaving: “Those who want to leave Iran can, but despite past attempts to incentivize Jews to immigrate to Israel, few accepted the offer. Most Jews living in Iran don’t see Israel as a better alternative worth leaving everything behind for, mainly due to cultural and economic reasons, but also security concerns,” he said.

Starting on Monday at the ANU – Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, a series of meetings titled “Perspectives on Iranian Jews” will be held focusing on this community.

According to Rivka Aderet, head of content at ANU, “In recent years, the whole world has been watching Iran due to its isolation, problematic regime to say the least, nuclear threat and lifestyle completely different from the West.

“The remaining Jewish community in this intriguing place isn’t very small, and I found it interesting to learn about the community’s character, how it’s organized, who its leaders are and how it integrates into Muslim society.”

What makes Iran’s Jewish community so special?

“It’s one of the world’s oldest Jewish communities. The most prominent example is the Book of Esther, which shows how the Jewish community in Iran influenced our history as a people,” noted Aderet.

“It was also interesting to learn about the hardships, restrictions and difficulties of Iranian Jews, and of course the big question: why they still remain there and don’t immigrate to Israel, Los Angeles, or London, despite all the difficulties. All these add a deep layer of mystery and curiosity regarding this community.”

Oded Ravivi, CEO of ANU, added: “The story of Iran’s Jewish community is more relevant than ever and sheds light on fascinating and deep aspects—not just about this community, but about the story of the entire Jewish people.

“Through the story of Iran’s Jewish community, we are exposed to the power of historical and cultural roots, national versus religious identity, which influence the shaping of all our historical and contemporary narratives.

“It’s important to remember that strengthening the sense of belonging among Diaspora Jews and our commitment as a state to serve as a safe anchor for all Jews who wish to immigrate to Israel is a national mission, which is undoubtedly more important today than ever.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.