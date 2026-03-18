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Nachama Soloveichik

Nachama Soloveichik

Nachama Soloveichik is a partner at ColdSpark, a Republican political consulting agency.

Trump Qatar
Opinion
American Jews owe President Donald Trump a thank you
In a decisive move against Iran and actions long before that, he has shown what a real guardian of the Jewish people looks like.
Jun. 26, 2025
Nachama Soloveichik
Jamaal Bowman
Opinion
Jamaal Bowman, Jews are not victims
Mar. 27, 2024
Nachama Soloveichik