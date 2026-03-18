Paul Goldenberg spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, serving 10 years as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. For the past two decades, he has worked globally with police agencies across Europe, Scandinavia, the UK and the Middle East in his capacity as Chief Advisor of Policy and International Policing with the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience. His work with the Jewish community includes co-founding the Secure Community Network and chairing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Faith-Based Security Council.