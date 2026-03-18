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Paul Goldenberg

Paul Goldenberg spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, serving 10 years as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security. For the past two decades, he has worked globally with police agencies across Europe, Scandinavia, the UK and the Middle East in his capacity as Chief Advisor of Policy and International Policing with the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience. His work with the Jewish community includes co-founding the Secure Community Network and chairing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Faith-Based Security Council.

Park Avenue Synagogue
Opinion
From free speech to fear: Synagogues targeted by terror tactics
Pro-Palestinian rallies outside Jewish institutions have exposed a dangerous misconception: that as long as no physical violence occurs, intimidation is acceptable. It is not.
Jan. 16, 2026
Paul Goldenberg
MIT
Opinion
From victimhood to strength, a call to Jewish community
Oct. 15, 2025
Paul Goldenberg
An FBI team investigates an attack on rally-goers calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza at the Pearl Street outdoor mall in Boulder, Colo., on June 1, 2025. Photo by Eli Imadali/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
As Jews are attacked, we debate definitions
Jun. 3, 2025
Paul Goldenberg