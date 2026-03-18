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Rihards Kols

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Photographer RM/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Hybrid threats: The Baltic experience with Russian aggressive behavior
For those who worry that standing up to Russia could provoke Vladimir Putin and drag the world into war, we only have to look at the history of the 20th century; nothing is more provocative to a dictator than the weakness of free nations.
Apr. 5, 2022
Rihards Kols