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Ryan Fournier

Ryan Fournier is the founder and co-chair of Students for Trump.

Harvard Yard on the university’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
David Duke’s BFF is an anti-Semitic student group at Harvard
How has Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee gotten a free pass from the university for making a common cause with one of the country’s most well-known racist bigots?
Aug. 13, 2020
Ryan Fournier
Healy Hall at Georgetown University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
College Democrats at Georgetown align with J Street
Apr. 26, 2020
Ryan Fournier
J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami embraces Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas following his statements at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 11, 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
J Street claims to be pro-Israel, but conceals BDS ties
Mar. 15, 2020
Ryan Fournier
Harvard University, the school named number one in antisemitic incidents this year in an AMCHA Initiative report. Photo by Jacob Rus.
Opinion
Harvard’s new Jewish anti-Israel group
How can one of the nation’s top schools continue to support an organization using its platform to segregate the Jewish student population and the greater Jewish community?
Feb. 20, 2020
Ryan Fournier
Indiana University Bloomington. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Indiana University struggles to deal with anti-Semitism
The attack on a group of Jewish students at the university was not an isolated incident; the anti-Semitic culture on this campus was festering long before the assault.
Jan. 7, 2020
Ryan Fournier
Jewish students face a climate of anti-Israel intimidation on several California campuses, including from UC Berkeley SJP. Credit: Students for Justice in Palestine at University of California, Berkeley.
Opinion
Since when is hatred for Israel a progressive value?
Following the rise of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, professional anti-Israel activists have launched a strategy to infiltrate and co-opt the liberal movement.
Dec. 12, 2019
Ryan Fournier